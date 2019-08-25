Gov. Stitt wants to raise the amount tribes must pay for what he calls a monopoly on gaming. At the same time, he wants to keep the monopoly, calling expansion of gaming a "last resort."
It has become clearer and clearer that the goal is more revenue for the state. This flies in the face of traditional Republican rhetoric of reducing taxation to keep more money in the economy, especially considering the historic tax hikes enacted in 2018.
Oklahoma voters chose Stitt because he promised to eliminate waste, not to increase the state's "take."
There continues to be a lack of justification offered for raising the casino tax beyond the argument that some other states charge more. Revenue from tribal gaming is already at $139 million, and the overall economic impact is over $7 billion, much of it from out-of-state visitors.
There's no good reason to risk harming successful tribal gaming that benefits Oklahoma just because state politicians want a bigger cut. Don't raise the casino tax.
