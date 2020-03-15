Regarding “Wild Ford restaurant in Utica Square due major changes under consulting agreement with McNellie’s Group" (March 3), this is one of the best restaurants in Tulsa and an unnamed new owner plans for changes.
I fervently hope this means keeping the atmosphere and not making it a sports bar with televisions hanging in the new and larger bar area and a noisy tile floor in one big room, which would offer no privacy.
My friend and I have been going there for breakfast and sometimes lunch and dinner for years.
We are faithful regulars as are many of our friends. Please do not turn Wild Fork into a noisy bar.
If you went there, you would see that there are business people having meetings, parents with children and groups that meet there every week. It is a destination restaurant and not a bar.
The art (local by the way) is being taken out, and walls are being torn out, so the feeling of privacy will be gone.
Updating the menu? Please, no fried chicken strips with ranch dressing!
Utica Square is one of the pearls of Tulsa in a neighborhood that fosters upscale dining. Wild Fork clearly offers that and at a reasonable price.
Please, no sports bar and please, a decor that fosters the same atmosphere that we have always enjoyed.
