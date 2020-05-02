I am sure that the government stimulus payments will be a real God-send, sometimes even a veritable lifesaver for many who have been adversely financially affected by the coronavirus recession.
For these folks, I do not begrudge one cent.
However, for others, myself included, who have suffered no noticeable financial deprivation from this situation, I cannot feel comfortable in accepting other people's tax money for no good reason.
We must realize this money must be replaced by someone, sometime and will be added to our even now unmanageable national debt.
This burden, of course, will fall on our children and grandchildren.
For you who are comfortable with this arrangement, enjoy your little windfall with my blessing and find another method to relieve your bruised conscience.
For you who are not comfortable with this, however, I believe I have an easy solution.
Simply do not cash your checks, or if you have already done so or received your payment by other method, such as direct deposit, donate the proceeds to a worthy charity of your choice that caters to those in poverty.
Good luck and God bless to you all.
