I expect that many if not most of us will be getting stimulus checks or deposits in the near future.
I still have my job, and I have enough to get by anyway. Rather than just leaving it in my checking account, I'd like to get that money back into circulation to help the economy and help some of my fellow Tulsans while I'm at it.
So I'm going to give it all to local charities that are helping people during the current crisis.
I would like to challenge my fellow Tulsans who are also in fortunate circumstances to do the same.
I would also like to ask that the Tulsa World prominently publish a list of local organizations helping Tulsans with food, rent and other necessities. Come on, Tulsa, make me proud!
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video