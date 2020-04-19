Look for the helpers: Meals on Wheels

Driven by COVID-19 needs, Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa has upended its longstanding model and tripled its clientele in the month since Tulsa County confirmed its first case of the disease.

The sharp rise isn’t strictly tied to vulnerable seniors who are sheltering in place. The nonprofit’s footprint is expanding during a $450,000 capital campaign to capture other gaps caused or exposed by the pandemic.

Calvin Moore, president and CEO, said families and individuals quarantined by positive coronavirus tests and first responders adversely affected by the disease now are on regular routes. And last Saturday marked the first day Meals on Wheels dropped off bulk deliveries to churches near its east Tulsa offices to aid the city's Hispanic population.

 Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

I expect that many if not most of us will be getting stimulus checks or deposits in the near future.

I still have my job, and I have enough to get by anyway. Rather than just leaving it in my checking account, I'd like to get that money back into circulation to help the economy and help some of my fellow Tulsans while I'm at it.

So I'm going to give it all to local charities that are helping people during the current crisis.

I would like to challenge my fellow Tulsans who are also in fortunate circumstances to do the same.

I would also like to ask that the Tulsa World prominently publish a list of local organizations helping Tulsans with food, rent and other necessities. Come on, Tulsa, make me proud!

