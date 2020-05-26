It has been proven that during times of rapid change, small differences in our lives are magnified.
This pandemic has brought about a rapid change for all of us, but especially for you having to finish high school from home and missing the traditions anticipated and dreamed about for years.
These times cause insecurities, depression and loneliness.
So, a small change you can all make with a huge impact is to offer more kind words to one another.
My challenge to you is to think about at least one classmate or teacher who affected you in a positive way, to whom you never acknowledged this kindness.
Maybe you were waiting until the last day of school to tell a classmate how much you enjoyed their smile. Maybe you’re a teacher who never told the quiet student in your class how much easier they made your job.
You were robbed of the last day of school but don’t wait until the 10-year reunion to say these things. We all need positives in our live right now!
I promise your kind words will make a difference and will be remembered for years to come.
Theresa Ingram, Booker T. Washington High School mother to senior Maren Ingram
