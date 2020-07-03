I shudder to think of the angst that goes along with the daily grind of putting out a newspaper. Kudos to Editorial Editor Wayne Greene for his Sunday piece ("Help! I've been dragged in the battle over since and because!," June 14).
It prompted me to call up an email I did last week, using that monster: it's. I can rest easy now, knowing that Wayne and the Associated Press Stylebook both agree that I did it's properly.
