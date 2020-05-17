The story "Bipartisan group to work with Gov. Stitt on spending CARES Act funds (May 13)," reports on the governor's advisory panel on the distribution of the federal CARES Act funds.
Help me understand how this group is bipartisan when there are 20 Republicans and three Democrats? How bipartisan will this be when the Democrats are outnumbered 20 to three?
Typical of the governor to disregard Democrats for this panel.
How about thinking outside of the box? Does Stitt know how to do that?
Make it truly bipartisan with a total of 24 participants: 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats. Of course, we know how that will go.
Sondra Biggs, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO
Gallery: Phase 2 of reopening Oklahoma began Friday; a look at the numbers