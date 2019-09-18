Regarding columnist Ginnie Graham's column on dress codes, I believe the purpose of sending our children to school is to provide them with knowledge and tools for them to be productive citizens after graduation ("Schools need to take a look at who is being cited most for dress code violations," Sept. 6).
This would include teaching them what is and is not acceptable dress. How they present themselves in public should indicate how they would like to be perceived in life.
Assuredly, some do not seem to care. I think the majority do care. I am still shocked to enter a bank and see a teller dressed in a T-shirt or a dress shirt that looks like he just pulled it out of the clothes basket.
Maybe that is the way people are in this day and age. If so, it is sad to see.
In college statistics class, we were told anything could be justified using “weasel words” to manipulate results. Graham uses Washington D.C. dress code violations as an example.
The majority of D.C. Public schools' 47,548 students are African American. In December 2018, 68% of students were African American, 18% were Latino, 10% were white. With whites being only 10% wouldn't you think that they would not be penalized nearly as much as the 68% of African Americans?
I am not saying Graham used weasel words to make her point and hope she doesn't take it as such. I enjoy reading her columns and even agree on some issues.
I understand the frustration with dress codes but, I really do think they help in the long run.
Suzanne Rausch, Broken Arrow
Editor's Note: Columnist Ginnie Graham's piece used a report issued by the National Women's Law Center that analyzed dress codes and violations among 21 Washington, D.C. public schools and charter schools. A D.C. Policy Center report in December 2018 found unequal distribution of black students among the various sites though the overall majority are black students.
