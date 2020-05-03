The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa commends the Tulsa World for its editorial on April 10 encouraging the Oklahoma Legislature to reconsider state absentee laws requiring notary seals for the 2020 election cycle ("In a COVID-19 world, requiring absentee ballot notarization is not just unnecessary, it's dangerous").
Oklahoma is one of only two states that require absentee ballots be notarized in order to be counted on Election Day.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative for state election officials to address voters’ and poll workers’ fears by limiting the need to cast an in-person ballot.
The notary requirement for absentee ballots puts at risk not only the health and safety of the voter, but also of the person notarizing the ballot.
With time of the essence, Oklahoma Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax should vigorously investigate the process for lifting the notary requirement to allow all Oklahomans to safely have their voices heard in the upcoming June 30 primary election, the Aug. 25 runoff election and the Nov. 3 general election.
The link to apply for your absentee ballot is okvoterportal.okelections.us or call the Oklahoma Election Board at 405-521-2391.
Our top priority must be the health and safety of the American people while simultaneously upholding the rights of all voters.
Editor's Note: Lynn Staggs is the president of the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa. On April 23, the League of Women Voters Oklahoma filed a lawsuit in the Oklahoma Supreme Court seeking to drop the requirement that absentee ballots be notarized.
