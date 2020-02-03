SB1384 by Sens. Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn

Senate Bill 1384 would allow for Make America Great Again license plates in Oklahoma.

If the proposed Senate Bill 1348 that would allow a “Make America Great Again” license plate option passes, I have one question.

Can we also get "Dump Trump" tag for the same $35 price. If anyone deserves a "Dump Trump" license, it is our president.

I have voted in every presidential election since I was old enough to vote, even for Richard Nixon one time.

Nixon has nothing on President Donald Trump, surely the worst president of all time.

