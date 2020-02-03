If the proposed Senate Bill 1348 that would allow a “Make America Great Again” license plate option passes, I have one question.
Can we also get "Dump Trump" tag for the same $35 price. If anyone deserves a "Dump Trump" license, it is our president.
I have voted in every presidential election since I was old enough to vote, even for Richard Nixon one time.
Nixon has nothing on President Donald Trump, surely the worst president of all time.
