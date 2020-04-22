This year is the 50th time our planet has had a holiday called Earth Day.
What? You don’t celebrate Earth Day? It doesn’t count as a real holiday?
Actually, what is a holiday? My online dictionary states that "holiday" has three definitions, and they seem to set a pretty good order.
The origin comes from the Middle English “Holy Day” (thus the name). The next entry says “a day which one is exempt from work.”
These are mostly holidays as a result of governmental votes to remind and inspire us of independence, of sacrifice, and of great leaders.
The third online definition was “a period of relaxation.” I guess this is the catch-all for all the rest of holidays.
I suppose I’m satisfied with third class for Earth Day, but what really bothers me is that it is so far behind other third tier days.
The popular leaders of third-level celebration days are clearly Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween. They are probably out of reach.
But Earth Day is also way behind the Super Bowl in terms of family and community gatherings and don’t get me started on media coverage of the stupid weather-rodent event known as Groundhog Day.
Come, on Earthlings. This is our hood. Don’t believe NASA research, good planets are hard to find.
Let’s celebrate this April 22 by doing little things like picking up litter as we walk around enjoying our planet.
Earth Day shouldn’t have to compete with April Fools Day.
Editor's Note: Michael Patton helped organize a litter pickup at McClure Park for the first Earth Day held in 1970.
