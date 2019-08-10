Tulsa World

I am stunned by Patricia Creech's letter asking the World to cease adding corrections to letters printed ("Stop with the editor's notes," July 30)!

I would consider a fundamental ethic of a paper not to print anything known to be incorrect factually without comment.

If one's opinions are based on such, perhaps one should re-examine one's opinions.

Our culture is saturated with propaganda intended to sway our views. We need institutions such as the press to help sort out the facts.

