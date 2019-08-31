An editorial praised President Trump for donating his salary as being patriotic and generous (“Trump's donations of his presidential salary are generous and patriotic(Aug. 23).”
I hope no moral fibers were hurt straining to write this.
Trump generously spends millions of taxpayer dollars to golf and not a word of concern, yet he donates his $100,000 quarterly salary, and he is patriotic. If this is being patriotic, I am not sure what patriotic is anymore.
I understand the Tulsa World is a prominent paper in a red state, and as such the editorials and opinions tend to be a bit right-of-center. I get it.
But when going out of the way to praise the president for this, when it could have been covered in a short news article, the word pandering, not patriotic, comes to mind.
I do not expect to see anyone in the Tulsa World editorial room holding the president to account for his various untruths and evasions. To praise him for this encourages him to more abuse of the office.
I have been grateful to the World for educating me about Tulsa and Oklahoma events, history and activities. I am also grateful it lets folks from all sides share their thoughts.
This time, I am truly disappointed.
