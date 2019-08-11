Regarding the guest column from Nehemiah Frank ("Tulsa World's reaction to a planned north Tulsa grocery store is 'rooted in the implicit and racial bias' of the editorial board," July 27), how can a question be twisted into racial bias?
I'm very familiar with that location as I drove by it for several years on my way home from work.
I was happy when the last store opened as I could pick up things needed for dinner, but it didn't last long.
The bank located inside was robbed. Shoplifting was a problem.
Often, Tulsa police were called or just maintained a presence.
This wasn't the first grocery store that had closed in this location.
So how is this question — "Will it last?" — racial bias?
I believe it's a person's attitude that makes it so in their minds.
In a city the size of Tulsa, there are always going to be good and bad parts; like attracts like.
I've lived in different parts of town.
The World didn't say the location was bad or good. The board pointed out nobody has been successful in this location.
