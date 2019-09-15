Henry Bellmon, arguably Oklahoma’s greatest education governor, as part of his legacy left us a state aid formula that gives every child in this state access to an education from a local school district funded at about the same operational level throughout the state.
If Gov. Stitt moves forward with allowing school districts to increase local property tax millage as a way to provide new funding for our schools, he will need to decide early on if he values all of Oklahoma’s children, or just those who reside in districts with greater property wealth.
Excluding the 2% of students whose school districts are off the formula because of local wealth and the 5% attending charter schools not receiving property taxes, school districts serving the remaining 93% raise $630 million through a 20-mill local levy, which must be leveraged in the foundation program part of the formula with $1.24 billion in state revenues, to achieve the target equalization.
I applaud Gov. Stitt for wanting to give local districts more resources, but unless he is willing to add about two state dollars for every local dollar raised, he will be telling us that he values a Bixby student twice as much as a Sand Springs student, a student at Wynnewood in Garvin County 15 times as much as a Bethany student in Oklahoma County, and a student at Peckham in Kay County 150 times as much as a Moffet student in Sequoyah County.
That’s no legacy.
