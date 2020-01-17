An Associated Press article published on Dec. 31 stated the U.S. is experiencing the slowest growth rate in a century (“With births down, U.S. had slowest growth rate in a century”).
The story explained the “natural increase — the number of births minus the number of deaths” is due to declining births and aging population.
For the first time in decades, that number is less than 1 million. In 2019, the U.S. only grew about 1.5 million.
The growth, small as it is, is attributable to international immigration to U.S. and not natural increase.
The article attempts some editorial politicizing, blaming the usual suspects. It fails to mention the effects of induced abortions (excluding miscarriages).
Induced abortion can be surgically induced or through medication.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, 18% of pregnancies in 2017 ended in abortion (the lowest since 1980).
Approximately 862,320 abortions were performed in 2017, or about 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44.
The effect of abortions on the declining U.S. population growth cannot be ignored.
