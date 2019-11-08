Other than major decisions, the high priorities in government positions call for honesty and high standards.
How could anyone approve of President Trump’s vulgar language used to scar Joe Biden’s vice presidency? Intelligence would have been most effective in other terms.
Vice President Mike Pence was seen as likable until he became a complete patsy to Trump.
Former presidents have given the public a view of their financial records. So where does Trump get authority to fight to prevent viewing his? All files are in the tax department when evidence is needed.
Disregarding political parties, those responsible for such action most certainly could not expect my vote.
Our beloved country stands for honor and respect.
