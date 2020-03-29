We need to eliminate waiting rooms. These can become infection centers.
Upon arriving at a medical appointment, restaurant, etc., a person could call the office to advise they are waiting in the car.
When ready to be seen, those in the office call the person in the car. A person would enter the building, have the appointment, then exit without having to be in contact with a potential infected person. The area used for the waiting room can be used for other purposes.
Editor's Note: Curbside and takeout dining has already been mandated in Tulsa and many other Oklahoma municipalities and counties. The CDC has recommended rescheduling all non-urgent outpatient visits and elective surgeries. For symptomatic patients to be seen in a clinical setting, the CDC recommends calling before arrival to give staff time to prepare appropriately.
