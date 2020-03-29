Editorial: Suspension of evictions during this emergency serves the public interest

CDC image of the coronavirus.

 Omaha World-Herald

We need to eliminate waiting rooms. These can become infection centers.

Upon arriving at a medical appointment, restaurant, etc., a person could call the office to advise they are waiting in the car.

When ready to be seen, those in the office call the person in the car. A person would enter the building, have the appointment, then exit without having to be in contact with a potential infected person. The area used for the waiting room can be used for other purposes.

Editor's Note: Curbside and takeout dining has already been mandated in Tulsa and many other Oklahoma municipalities and counties.  The CDC has recommended rescheduling all non-urgent outpatient visits and elective surgeries. For symptomatic patients to be seen in a clinical setting, the CDC recommends calling before arrival to give staff time to prepare appropriately. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags