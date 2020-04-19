Tulsa Garden Center

Spring flowers are in full bloom at the Tulsa Garden Center. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

After moving to Tulsa six years ago, we stopped reading letters to the editor because of negative thinking. It was a real surprise on Easter, April 12, with positive thinking letters to the editor.

Why now? Because our lives have been turned up side down.

How sad that it takes a worldwide pandemic to bring us to positive thinking. 

Thank all those who wrote heart-warming letters to the editor. Please keep that positive thinking coming to the Tulsa World.

Positive no matter what!

After being nurtured in positive thinking as a child and adulthood, why does it take a pandemic to finally have positive thinking?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags