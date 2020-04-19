After moving to Tulsa six years ago, we stopped reading letters to the editor because of negative thinking. It was a real surprise on Easter, April 12, with positive thinking letters to the editor.
Why now? Because our lives have been turned up side down.
How sad that it takes a worldwide pandemic to bring us to positive thinking.
Thank all those who wrote heart-warming letters to the editor. Please keep that positive thinking coming to the Tulsa World.
Positive no matter what!
After being nurtured in positive thinking as a child and adulthood, why does it take a pandemic to finally have positive thinking?
