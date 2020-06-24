I have figured out how to get people to wear masks and social distance in Oklahoma. Tell everyone there will be no attendance at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or University of Tulsa football games if the COVID-19 daily rates stay high or increase.
In fact, there may be no college football at all this fall.
It is the truth, and it might help to get people to see this as a serious part of life and an inconvenience, but only for a short while.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video