When I first saw the video of the Minneapolis police officer, I cried.
All I could think of was my children. It could have been any one of my three boys or even my daughter under the knee of that degenerate.
Or, any of them could simply be killed at home while watching TV or in bed asleep or, again, driving.
My heart aches, but I'm encouraged by the scenes in our country and now around the world that show heightened recognition and desire to act on a scourge that is killing us all, physically, mentally and spiritually.
