In times of chaos like these, I have been encouraged by our community.
We have seen people rallying to support local business, neighbors waving and chatting as we walk through the neighborhood to pass the time and holding video chats, virtual happy hours and check-ins.
My hope when this passes is that the sense of togetherness, appreciation for the little things and support for each other continues.
I am encouraged that the hearts of people are caring and brave. As we stand apart but together, I think we all can give ourselves a pat on the back to say good job.
We can slow down in order to speed up and be proud of the grace given and received during this time.
Alli Allen, Tulsa
