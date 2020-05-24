The transitioning of seniors to alumni is something we have proudly done at Booker T. for well over 100 years.
It’s the moment when we, as educators, pause, exhale and finally reminiscence about how we have collectively played a vital role in ushering in a new group of citizens who we hope will ultimately change the world.
Seniors, I hope you know that we as faculty members are extremely disappointed to miss out on the many end-of-the-year senior activities.
Though we have missed those events, I’m encouraged by the multitude of precious high school memories to reflect upon (winning state titles, eating state cake, homecoming, talking about tea, pep rallies, etc.).
For the seniors who started this journey with me while you were in middle school, I’ve been the only principal you have known for six of the past seven years.
It has been a humbling experience serving as your school principal while watching each of you grow into young adults.
Thank you for making each day of my life both challenging and fulfilling.
I can only hope I was successful in my endeavor to ensure each of you were afforded the opportunity to feel safe at school while earning a high-quality education in a state that often doesn’t seem to value its public schools.
This isn’t goodbye, but rather an official welcome, from one Hornet alumna to another, to the long chapter of life many of us so affectionately refer to as an official alumni of the Booker T. Washington High School.
Melissa J. Woolridge, PhD., principal of Booker T. Washington High School
