I am 69, and, if my memory is correct, I think we started the national daylight saving program in response to an oil crisis.
Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries banded together and created OPEC, and embargoed selling oil to the U.S. About 45 years ago, we imported most of our oil.
Now, even though we produce most of the oil we use, we continue to import oil from OPEC.
When I was a kid, we did not have daylight saving time. It was supposed to be nothing more than a temporary measure to save oil.
But, like far too many other temporary measures, temporary became permanent. No special reason other than assuming daylight saving time was still needed.
The vast majority of us living and working in the U.S. hate it. Medical doctors tell us that daylight saving time interferes with our health.
Changing the time twice a year is increasingly not healthy for us as we age.
Oklahoma could be the start of a movement to stop daylight saving time with a bill passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Stitt.
Oklahoma becomes the first state to get rid of the temporary law that is daylight saving time.
Timothy Richley, Owasso
Editor’s Note: Daylight saving time was proposed to take advantage of sunlight hours. It was used during World War I to save energy. After that, states implemented a patchwork of daylight saving time programs. To create consistency, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966. Congress has subsequently tinkered with the limits of daylight saving time over the years, including in response to the energy crisis. Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight saving time.
