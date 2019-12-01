Andy Moore recently filed paperwork to amend the Oklahoma Constitution to give more political power to Oklahoma citizens.
People Not Politicians’ goals are clear: End partisan gerrymandering, promote a ballot initiative for 2020 to create a new process for drawing state legislative and congressional districts more fairly and involve citizens every step of the way.
Currently, districts are drawn by the political party that is in control following the census. Naturally, both major political parties engage in partisan gerrymandering for their own benefit.
Maps showing current Oklahoma districts brought gasps from the bipartisan crowd who gathered to learn about People Not Politicians and State Question 804.
Gerrymandering is an issue Oklahoma citizens care about deeply.
The League of Women Voters has been promoting independent redistricting commissions for 20 years. Arizona and California have had independent redistricting commissions since the 2010 election.
Several states, including Missouri, Utah and Colorado have initiatives or state questions about gerrymandering on their ballots in the 2020 election.
Michigan just started an independent redistricting commission, following a state ballot initiative in the 2016 election.
