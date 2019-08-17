Letter writer Mike Sheehan of Collinsville brought tears to my eyes (“Memorable Conversation after moon walk,” July 31).
Sheehan’s grandmother’s conversation hit on my life as well as many other lives, I’m sure.
Her life experiences from covered wagon days to the men walking on the moon registered with so many of our older generation and partially a part of my ever-grateful life.
I've lived to see and adapt to colored television, cruise control, computers, cell phones, email and so many other changes.
Oh, yes! My granddaughters call me a techie now!
Thank you to Sheehan for sharing his story with us, and thanks the Tulsa World editor for printing this inspiring letter to remember the “years of our lives.”
