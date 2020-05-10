The Mingo stormwater detention system offers so much for those in Tulsa to enjoy.
There are several ponds stocked with fish, ducks on the water and geese walking about.
The area is well-kept. The trees and green grass are relaxing. There are pathways for walking and running with distance markers along the way.
Many enjoy riding their bicycles and seeing others along the way.
There is parking and picnic tables available at 11st Street and Mingo Road along with granite markers inscribed with the historic Route 66 information few know about.
