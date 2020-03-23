The story concerning Epic Charter Schools is somewhat perplexing.
The state authorities are upset because a private institution will not turn over its accounting records. The excuse the authorities give is that it receives state and federal funds.
The Tulsa Regional Chamber does the same thing. When someone wants to see its books, they are told it is a private entity.
So what is the real reason people are going after Epic?
Could it be that the stakeholders involved in the school system don't like losing students and the dollars that follow them?
Gary Flinchum, Tulsa
