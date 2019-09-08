It's barely been a year since I supported teachers striking for better funding and a raise. Now I'm learning Epic has enough public funding to spend $2.4 million on advertising and self-promotion? ("Epic Charter Schools promoting itself with multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, plus $9,000 per month shopping mall playground sponsorships," Aug. 30).
It sounds like Epic is actually overfunded and should have its public funding redistributed to a school that could use it more effectively.
This is terrible news for the education system's effort to convince us it is underfunded. If I were a teacher, I'd be furious.
When we're constantly hearing horror stories about low-wage teachers having to buy their own supplies, I wonder how many classrooms Epic's advertising spending could supply?
