The guest editorial column from Rob Sellers ("Raising tax-credit cap benefits all students," March 9) begs a response.
The use of the word all is a gross misrepresentation. Unless by all the goal is to fund all children currently enrolled in private schools through tax credit scholarships, or unless all private schools receiving funds will accept all students applying regardless of their religion, LGBTQ status, disability or previous academic and behavioral performance.
Or unless this includes that all children can afford the remaining tuition the scholarships do not cover. Until then, all incorrect.
Nor will all children in public schools be beneficiaries of the public school grants. The only way for all public school children to benefit would be if those funds were equitably distributed through the funding formula.
Editor's Note: Sherri Brown is legislative chairwoman of the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee.
