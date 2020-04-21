Eleven member nations of the European Union recently demanded that Green Deal policy guidelines be used as a framework for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The European Green Deal was introduced in December by Ursula von der hagen, president of the European Commission, the E.U.’s executive arm.
The European Green Deal has a road map and timeline for a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy where there are no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050, economic growth is decoupled from resource use and no person and no place is left behind.
This is very much like the Green New Deal proposed for the U.S.
In their letter the nations explained that “the lesson from the COVID-19 crisis is that early action is essential. Therefore we need to maintain ambition in order to mitigate the risks and costs of inaction from climate change and biodiversity losses. The Green Deal provides us with a road map to make the right choices in responding to the economic crisis while transforming Europe into a sustainable and climate neutral economy.”
What a great opportunity for Europe! If only we could convince our U.S. leaders to take similar action at this important crossroads in time.
Deanna Homer, Stillwater
