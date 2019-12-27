Recently a letter lamented an attitude in "liberals" by stating "Ridiculing evangelical Christians in the first sentence is not very tolerant," and "I know God does not talk down to his people in a cocky, sarcastic tone," ("Liberals need to watch their tone," Dec. 7).
I agree. No one does these things to the extent that President Donald Trump does.
I consider myself an"evangelical Christian (relying on grace, not merit) and a conservative Republican.
But I fail to see how our radio evangelists and evangelical Christians can support a man who lies, bullies, belittles and is arrogant and pridefully haughty in his speech and demeanor.
He often commends and praises someone, but when that person doesn't suit him, he denies knowing him or harshly criticizes him. He tries to extort political favors from foreign governments and forbids his cronies to testify and tell their story in open forums.
He fires any who do not offer blind support. He refuses to let people see how many of his ventures have filed bankruptcy, thus "stealing" from creditors and throwing workers out of jobs.
He is unwilling to let people know how little he gives to charity and even uses his so-called charities for personal gain. Do these evangelists and leaders want their children and followers to emulate Trump's example?
I try to live by the standard: God, family, country. I'm not sure what standards Christians who support Trump are living by.
I ask them to read Proverbs 14:34 and Mark 8:36.
