When Christians become evangelical, do their brains take a holiday? Their approval of President Trump and embrace of conversion therapy seem to say so.
Use God’s principles of love, compassion and mercy as a litmus test to gauge what the pastor says.
Don’t be bullied by groupthink, which is going along with the crowd to prevent being shunned.
Call your brains back from vacation and think logically. Do you really think God approves of racism, bigotry and propaganda on Fox News?
Stop using church as a meet-and-greet for business contracts, as it was designed to be a place to worship God.
Frieda Hale, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video