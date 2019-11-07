Religious right sticks by Trump as political heat rises

In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, religious leaders pray with President Donald Trump after he signed a proclamation for a national day of prayer to occur on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. As the threat of impeachment looms, President Donald Trump is digging in and taking solace in the base that helped him get elected: conservative evangelical Christians who laud his commitment to enacting their agenda. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

 Evan Vucci

When Christians become evangelical, do their brains take a holiday? Their approval of President Trump and embrace of conversion therapy seem to say so.

Use God’s principles of love, compassion and mercy as a litmus test to gauge what the pastor says.

Don’t be bullied by groupthink, which is going along with the crowd to prevent being shunned.

Call your brains back from vacation and think logically. Do you really think God approves of racism, bigotry and propaganda on Fox News?

Stop using church as a meet-and-greet for business contracts, as it was designed to be a place to worship God.

Frieda Hale, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags