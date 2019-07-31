The opioid crisis in our country is a hot topic.
Everyone is blaming the drug companies. Rightly so. But, as consumers, we are all responsible for the problem.
Unless drugs are obtained on the street, we receive our medications from a licensed physician or nurse practitioner via a pharmacy.
The perception of pain is complex and subjective. Some people react to a hangnail like it's open heart surgery.
Our society has taught us that we are entitled to be pain-free even to the point of sedation.
Doctors and nurses are frequently chastised for not adequately relieving discomfort. Physicians are threatened with lawsuits and verbal and physical abuse for refusing a request for opioid painkillers.
Bottom line: Pain will not kill you, but addiction and overdose will.
We are all guilty of hoarding leftover prescription medications, leaving meds within reach of children or sharing meds with family and friends. Teens have pharm parties to appear cool to their friends.
Many people use analgesics as sleep aids.
The elderly may suffer lethargy, confusion or harmful drug interactions when combining opioids with other medications.
Hopefully, the opioid lawsuits have encouraged physicians to reign in the number of pills and refills they give and the spine to say “no” when angry patients and family members demand more, more, more.
Pam Pope, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District