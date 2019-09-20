As a society, we have become far too ready to be offended. Whether on our own or another group’s behalf, we seek out offense and consequently find it – even though the offender’s intent may be far from offensive.
How often have past pejorative terms ceased to have the same meaning or hold the same sense of derogation?
As an example, both “Sooner” and “Boomer” were less than complimentary terms at one point (and not so very long ago, relatively) in Oklahoma history but have been fervently embraced by University of Oklahoma students, alumni and supporters.
This is certainly not to claim that there are no offensive acts that are validly so and should be addressed.
I despise true racism; however, real offenses usually do not require unearthing and dusting off! I am put in mind of a recent story in the Tulsa World concerning street names ("Brady Street is now Reconciliation Way, but Tulsa still has a few other dubious namesake streets," July 1).
When a name, or epithet, is connected with something in the past so distant that few, if any, recognize any offensive significance, that appears to be a case of stirring up controversy and ill will – not to mention putting the original attitudes back in the limelight – for no discernibly good reason.
It seems to me that as so-called adults we need to evaluate situations on an individual basis rather than with broad, one-size-fits-all reactions. How about, in the interests of all, we focus more on positives that will bring us together rather than on negatives that drive us apart?
Paula Smith, Claremore
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief