As horrifying as the coronavirus is, it was also predictable and should have been anticipated.
We live on an overpopulated planet with people who do not treat it well and who travel from continent to continent on a regular basis.
But this is our dilemma, so what to do? Social distancing or whatever you want to call it is certainly one answer.
Recently, my husband and I drove to a drive-through restaurant to pick up food just to get out of the house.
We are lucky here as in some countries that would not be allowed.
I was surprised and annoyed to see so many parked cars in front of businesses that were open such as Target, Lowe’s and Reasors.
I would never go into a store with so many people already in it.
There is nothing that is so badly needed that it is worth risking your health or the well being of someone else.
The sooner we all practice staying at home, then hopefully this awful pandemic will be abated.
Please do your part. I, along with most of my friends are in that senior category.
If you don’t think of yourself, please think of others more vulnerable. We can do this!!
Gail Belcher van Glabbeek, Tulsa
