Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words may never harm me! I may have to rethink that.
Good government starts with civility and civil discourse, which appear to be in short supply from many. But, it's got to start somewhere.
Perhaps our political leaders could start by being respectful to each other and less interested in generating drama to make, or hide, a point.
Instead of talking about the other side of the aisle, perhaps our congressmen should be talking to them; something that is difficult when using words that are dismissive and denigrating to those whom you have a different view of facts and actions.
I would like to believe my voice is represented by the elected representatives we send to Washington.
But it’s hard to know when I hear them complain about the other (my) side of the aisle, and not a word of what they are doing with the other (my) side.
Whether you believe in more government or less, what we really should believe in is good government.
Good government starts with civil conversations about how to be an effective government for all.
Compromise can be difficult and yet good governing is built on compromise. For government to be good for everyone, compromise is required.
Everybody should feel like their government is protecting their beliefs and rights, and this means everyone should be heard, fairly.
That is kind of hard to do when words are used to harm and inflame.
