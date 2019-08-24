I was appalled and saddened by a recent letter ("Mass murders are caused by evil," Aug. 16). In it, the writer claims that evil is the cause of the mass killings in our country.
A factual comparison of the frequency of mass killings in other countries to ours clearly shows that America leads in the numbers by a vast amount.
So according to this letter, our country must have an inordinate number of evil people. That viewpoint is an insult to all Americans.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program