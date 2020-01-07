Casino floor (copy)

Casino gaming continued to operate as usual at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Casino inside the River Spirit Casino Resort on Wednesday. Gov. Kevin Still has said tribal gaming compacts, which set exclusivity fees on Class III gaming, expired at midnight Tuesday night. STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World

Enough about the "does too" "does not" debate regarding automatic renewal of the state gaming compact. There is another issue that has not been adequately explained: the exclusivity clause.

To single out one group for favored economic benefit seems, on the face of it, inherently discriminatory.

Not convinced? Then imagine the state of Oklahoma trying to defend in court, any gaming compact that specified "whites only." What happened to equal treatment under the law?

No reasonable person would expect that to survive a court challenge. Such a proceeding would likely render the compact null and void.

Seems like the only solution is to acknowledge that fact and start over.

Dennis Roe, Tulsa

