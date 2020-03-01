The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is thrilled the Tulsa World’s editorial board supports Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma.
Medicaid plays a vital role in providing affordable health care coverage to lower income cancer patients and survivors, and it’s estimated over 20,000 Oklahomans will receive a cancer diagnosis this year.
However, paying for expansion with funds from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is the wrong answer. Lung cancer is the most common and deadly type of this disease in Oklahoma.
TSET funds three major research programs in the state, providing Oklahomans with access to cutting-edge treatments.
Stephenson Cancer Center was awarded National Cancer Institute Designation in 2018 thanks in part to TSET grants, and it’s Oklahoma’s only center with National Cancer Institute designation.
Our Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, the TSET-run, free 24/7 resource for those wanting to quit, is a national model for success. It has helped more than 400,000 Oklahomans since 2003.
We face an epidemic of youth tobacco use, and our adult and high school smoking rates surpass national numbers.
There are 88,000 Oklahoma children alive today who will eventually die prematurely due to smoking.
The state spends $1.62 billion every year in health care costs related to smoking.
We must not hinder TSET’s prevention and cessation efforts, nor should we consider cutting cancer research funding.
Big Tobacco spends over $172 million marketing deadly products in Oklahoma every year.
Defunding TSET will debilitate our effort to combat that dangerous marketing and to protect Oklahomans.
