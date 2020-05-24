Your senior year started with a bang and ended with a fizzle.
You’ve had to trade traditional senior year activities for a global collective memory of, what is hopefully, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
As the world reopens, open your eyes wider, expand your reach further and experience life more vividly.
We have so much in common with each other, but it’s the differences that make the world a more interesting place. Embrace the differences!
Make new friends, try exotic foods, travel as often and as far as you can. Expand your world!
Remember the variety of helpers you have encountered in your life to date. Seriously, stop for a minute and think of them, any and all of them.
Now, I implore you to be a helper going forward. Everyone has something to offer: talent, time, knowledge, money or a mix of these things.
If you see a need, fill it. Don’t wait to be asked, just start doing.
Your actions could change someone’s life, and I guarantee your life will be changed for the better just by trying.
Always be kind, you may be the best part of someone’s day; be brave, you will face a multitude of challenges; and be smart, never stop learning.
Make the world a better place. Congratulations on graduating and keep in touch.
Angie Sparkman, Edison Preparatory High School mother of senior Gabe Sparkman
