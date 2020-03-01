This is in response to state Sen. Gary Stanislawski's letter that referenced increasing tax credit vouchers ("Supporting expansion of tax credit caps for Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship program," Feb. 23)
His concern appears to be for the people who are above the maximum income level but have large debts and expenses that prohibit receiving private school tuition benefits.
In the meantime, public schools in Oklahoma are seeing huge declines in funding. Charter schools are receiving millions of dollars with minimal oversight on how the money is spent to benefit students.
Oklahoma is only as strong as its public education.
If we deny all children a good education, they will pay the price as adults by limiting their opportunities for a strong future.
Gov. Kevin Stitt states we are going to be in the top 10 nationwide in a variety of categories, but we are currently in the bottom 10 for incarcerated women, minor children with incarcerated parents and lack of medical care.
Modern companies will not relocate to a state with a weak public education system because there won’t be a pool of qualified applicants for the jobs they offer.
I do not understand why our local state senators are not focused on strengthening public education across the state to benefit everyone.
This has been an issue for our state for as long as I can remember and will continue until we commit to a focused effort for success.
Let’s imagine we all work together to strengthen public education across Oklahoma and make our state strong into the future.
