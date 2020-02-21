Polling: Americans dissatisfied with the state of the union

Regarding the story “Trump shifts to authorize wider U.S. military use of land mines” (Feb. 1), land mines kill or maim thousands of innocent men, women and children each year.

Do we really need to start manufacturing them now?

Here is one reason why President Donald Trump would authorize them. They will sit in a warehouse moldering away for years or be smuggled out to countries warring on their own people.

But the big deal is that a manufacturer will be paid millions of dollars for these weapons, and Trump will get a huge million dollar contribution for his campaign.

Fran Redding, Tulsa

