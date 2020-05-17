When I read the editorial column by James R. Jones, I agreed with his point about the important role of civil servants ("Americans have a love-hate relationship with government workers, but at times like these, we need them," May 8).
As a certified public accountant and chief financial officer, I understand internal controls and sound business processes.
Considering the millions of payments the IRS is processing and thousands of unemployment claims, mistakes are bound to happen.
That is the risk of getting things done hastily, circumventing usual controls, chronic under-staffing and outdated information technology infrastructure.
People die from COVID-19, and doctors and nurses are rightly hailed as heroes anyway for their best efforts.
Don't we owe civil servants the same courtesy?
No one blames the health care system for not having an immediate cure or vaccine. Why do we expect agencies to instantly have staff and infrastructure to handle the pandemic?
Americans are accustomed to instant gratification, exceptional user experiences and expect every aspect of their lives to go as smoothly as buying on Amazon or watching Netflix.
Amazon and Netflix didn't happen overnight. Untold man hours over many years were invested in those platforms and subsequent improvements with stress tested business controls.
My heart breaks for people who haven’t gotten their checks or benefits yet. It is a monumental undertaking, prone to human errors on both sides.
Instead of blanket criticism, I believe that civil servants should be given credit where credit is due.
I don’t believe President Donald Trump should be individually blamed for outdated systems and processes breaking under pressure testing.
Kendall W. Carpenter, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO
Gallery: Phase 2 of reopening Oklahoma began Friday; a look at the numbers