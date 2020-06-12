We were so close to beating the COVID-19 pandemic, only one to two incubation cycles away from success.
And then, our leaders at both the state and federal levels decided they didn’t want to win and instead chose to play for a tie.
The decision was made that the goal was merely not to overwhelm the medical community, instead of saving American lives.
This is extremely disrespectful to our medical community, essentially telling them that instead of beating this disease, we are going to work them until they drop.
The idea that the COVID-19 outbreak will abate during the summer heat is easily disproven. Australia has just gone through its hottest summer on record, yet its outbreak chart is almost identical to those in the northern hemisphere.
Now that so many states have eased restrictions, I fully expect we will see a large resurgence and a secondary lockdown before July 4.
Realize that this will be a complete restart of lockdown procedures. We won't get credit for the time we’ve already spent cooped up.
And finally, if a strategic plan to address the COVID-19 outbreak includes any of the following words — assumption, hope, pray, wish, magic or miracle — then the simple fact is that there is no plan.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO