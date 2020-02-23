What is happening to our country? Who are these individuals promoting socialism, communism, Sharia law and even side with terrorists?
Growing up, these morals were foreign and only existed in countries where populations were repressed and human rights were nonexistent. Because of our free society, relaxed laws, Democratic party leaning to the far left and a decline in moral values, foreign facets have infiltrated our ranks. Their sole purpose is to destroy our way of life.
The hatred and lack of civility created by this band can only lead to the destruction of our republic.
The sad part is that many are buying into this diabolic philosophy, which is fueled by the mainstream media whose prejudice is on display on a daily basis. The impact a media bias can have on the populous is chilling.
Remember we are the greatest country on Earth and are envied by many with radical ideas determined to abolish us. Expose these radical views for what they are and advocate for those doctrines which have made our country great.
