Since I was young, adults have said “you are the future,” but what a burden to have from a young age. To take off this burden, the adults take over until I am mature.
Yet it seems I am more mature than the adults. Why is it hard for adults to comprehend something that's happening right in front of them?
Five-year-olds can understand that Australia is on fire, and animals are dying. Why can 5-year-olds wrap their head around that, while a 47-year can’t process that the climate is changing?
What fault do these poor animals have that they have to suffer?
How are people capable of ignoring this fact? When we think something is wrong we speak up, but these animals aren’t able to do that. That's why we have to speak up for them.
We need to reduce our carbon footprint, which is the amount of greenhouse gas emissions we produce from housing, food, products and traveling.
Some ways to reduce our carbon footprint are by trying to take a bus or ride a bike, fly less, waste less food, eat less meat and recycle.
Editor's Note: Stephanie Maldonado is a senior at Holland Hall School.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
