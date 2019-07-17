Regarding the letter "Duped into War" (June 26), the writer can believe anything he wants, but his facts are erroneous.
The fact that Saddem Hussein had weapons of mass destruction cannot be denied. He actually used those weapons against the Kurds and the Iranians.
Although the weapons of mass destruction were not found, they did exist.
With the array of sanctions placed on Iraq and Saddam Hussein, who is to say he would not sell them to terrorists groups.
Maybe they were moved, perhaps to Syria?
Gordon Marshall, Broken Arrow
