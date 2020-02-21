How many of the voters for President Donald Trump know what is in the Mueller report?
I suppose not many because a lot in Congress never read it, and Attorney General William Barr misrepresented it.
Mueller proved that the Trump campaign tried to get Russia involved in the election. He just could not prove conspiracy and would not be able to indict the president because of a Justice Department policy.
Regarding impeachment, the U.S. General Accounting Office said Trump violated the law. Even some Republicans said his actions were wrong but not impeachable.
Sen. Mitt Romney said it was the worst thing a president could do and warranted his vote for removal.
It is so disturbing to me how much hate is coming over social media; none of it relating to facts.
Trump started this with disinformation. Before posting, research the facts. Keeping our democracy depends on that.
Lanny Eubanks, Coffeyville, Kansas
