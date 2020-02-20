I’m mystified by Christians who support a president who, at a National Prayer Breakfast of religious leaders, mocked Jesus and his teachings, criticized the concept of prayer and insinuated that people who stand on their faith are hypocrites.
How does any Christian justify his assault on the basic concepts of the faith?
To those who would excuse the president’s behavior because of the economy, consider Matthew 4:8-9: “Again, the devil took Him to a very high mountain and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory. All this I will give You, if You will fall down and worship me.” Jesus refused.
And Luke 9:25: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?”
Someday this president will no longer be in office, and those who worship him will have to make peace with their conscience and their God.
I hope that when that day arrives, we can heal our country and create a political system guided not by the desire for power, but by the desire for a world of social justice, where hunger and poverty, discrimination and oppression no longer exist.
I dream of a president with ethics and compassion, one who understands that destroying our planet for monetary gain is suicide, a leader worthy of respect.
Perhaps it is just a dream, but unlike our current president, I have faith and believe in miracles.
Jaclyn L Wertis, Jenks
